Motorcyclist who died in A82 near Inverness named
A motorcyclist who died following a crash with a van on the A82 near Inverness has been named by police.
Andy McDiarmid, 51, from the Nairn area, died at the scene of Tuesday night's collision at the junction for the Loch Ness Country House Hotel.
Police said the driver of the van was not injured.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr McDiarmid and inquiries continue into the full circumstances of what happened."