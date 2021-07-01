Search for diver missing off Sutherland coast
A diver has been reported missing off the Sutherland coast in the Highlands.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the alarm was raised at about 11:00.
The diver was part of a group diving from a dive vessel near Kinlochbervie, and was reported missing after they failed to resurface.
Police Scotland said a multi-agency search was being carried out. Coastguard rescue teams, a helicopter and the RNLI have been involved.
The MCA said Kinlochbervie and Melness coastguard rescue teams, Lochinver RNLI lifeboat and the search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway had been sent to the scene.
A spokeswoman said: "A mayday call has been put out to any nearby vessels to request their assistance in a search.
"The coastguard emergency tow vessel, Ievoli Black, has also joined the search effort further offshore."
The search follows the death of diver David Pleace, 57, from Derby, after he was reported missing in Scapa Flow in Orkney on Sunday.