Drink and drugs driver jailed over fatal crash on Skye
A driver who was high on cocaine and alcohol when he caused a fatal crash has been jailed for seven years and six months.
Fisherman Andrew Montgomery was on bail for drink-driving at the time of the crash on Skye on 8 August 2018.
He drove his car at high speed and on the wrong side of the road.
Ewen Mackay, 54, died and his son Patrick, who was 16 at the time, was seriously injured after their van was struck and went into a ditch.
Sentencing 33-year-old Montgomery at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Stacey also disqualified Montgomery from driving for 11 years and three months.
Montgomery, of Portree, Skye, had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
The High Court in Glasgow heard then how he had been granted bail by a sheriff in April 2018.
Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said on the night before the fatal crash in August, the trawler skipper drank two bottles of wine and some vodka.
The next morning, his wife expressed concern that he had not had enough sleep and was "not in a fit state to drive" for work.
'Losing control'
The court heard a number of motorists had concerns as Montgomery travelled on the A87 between Portree and Sligachan.
One couple were left "shaken" after avoiding a head-on collision.
Another woman described Montgomery's 4x4 as "bouncing" due to its speed.
Montgomery went on to approach a line of four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including the Ford Transit van driven by Mr Mackay, a joiner from the Teangue area of Skye.
Witness Amanda Gangel and her partner were in one of the other vehicles and spotted Montgomery's white Audi coming round a bend.
Mr Mohammed said: "She knew that the driver was losing control and shouted to her partner.
"The Audi narrowly missed their vehicle, but ploughed into the others behind."
Montgomery hit a van causing it to overturn before Mr Mackay's vehicle was struck.
Patrick Mackay, who is now 19, spent a month in hospital in Glasgow receiving treatment for a brain injury, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.
He was so badly hurt he could not attend his father's funeral, and continues to be affected by the crash, the court heard.