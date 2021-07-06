Surfer rescues children from sea off Benbecula
A group of children had to be rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming off a beach in the Western Isles on Monday afternoon.
The coastguard received a report the children were at risk of being swept out to sea from Culla Bay, Benbecula.
One of the group, who had stayed on the beach, raised the alarm.
A surfer who was in the bay managed to get the children to shore, where members of the public helped to move them to safety.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the alarm was raised at about 15:00.
Surfer and child praised
Benbecula, Lochmaddy and Lochboisdale coastguard rescue teams and Stornoway rescue helicopter were sent to the scene.
The Scottish Ambulance Service and police were also alerted to the situation.
The children were checked over by the rescue helicopter's paramedic, and later again at Uist and Barra Hospital as a precaution.
The coastguard has praised the actions of the child on the beach and the surfer.
Benbecula coastguard team said the child did the right thing dialling 999 and asking for help.