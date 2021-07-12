Woman dies after road crash near Nairn
- Published
A woman has died after a road crash in the Highlands.
Police said a blue Citroen DS3 car crashed on the A96 at Wester Hardmuir, four miles east of Nairn, at about 19:00 on Sunday.
A 41-year-old woman died. Her next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed for more than six hours with diversions in place, and Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses or those who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances. Sadly the female driver died and our thoughts are with her family and friends."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.