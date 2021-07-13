Covid in Scotland: Raigmore Hospital no longer at 'code black' status
The largest hospital in the Highlands is no longer on "code black" status.
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness had reached capacity last week amid increasing Covid cases.
All non-urgent elective surgery was cancelled, as was outpatient activity - with the exception of areas including cancer and urgent procedures.
However NHS Highland said the situation was no longer considered to be code black, and thanked staff for their efforts.
The health board said it was continuing to deliver services to the most critically ill and vulnerable patients "whilst managing the widespread pressures".
It said in a statement: "Over the weekend we have continued to experience high levels of demand across health and social care services.
"We want to thank all of our staff and contracted services for their hard work and dedication. We have reassessed the position and no longer consider ourselves to be on code black."
Meanwhile, NHS Grampian said Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's in Elgin remained at code black status.