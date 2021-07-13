Kyleakin harbour work delayed by nesting gull chicks
Work to remove old harbour structures at a harbour in Skye has been halted after nesting gulls were found.
The berthing structures at Kyleakin harbour were part of the island's ferry service which ended in 1995 when the Skye Bridge opened.
Three nesting chicks were found when contractors arrived at the weekend.
Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which owns the harbour infrastructure, said the work would now be postponed until September.
The demolition of the structures - known as dolphins - was due to start on Monday. It is being carried out by Orkney-based Leask Marine Ltd.
Brian Sydney, a senior engineer at CMAL, said: "The area was checked for wildlife during the initiation phase, but clearly the birds have set-up home in the intervening period.
"We can't move or disturb the chicks, so we have decided the best and most efficient action is to return to site later in the summer after the chicks have flown the nest.
"Timings have yet to be confirmed, but it's likely we will return in September."
All birds' nests in the UK are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.