Man dismissed over Highlands school Legionella concerns
- Published
A manager was constructively dismissed unfairly after raising concerns about a potentially harmful bug in school water supplies, a judge has decided.
Bev Parkinson wrote a report critical of his employer, Mears Facilities Management.
He said the design and management of water systems at some Highland Council schools made the chances of Legionella bacteria occurring "more likely".
Mears argued there was awareness of the risk and measures were in place.
Following an employment tribunal, the company has been ordered to pay Mr Parkinson almost £9,000.
Mr Parkinson sent his report to Highland Council after the bacteria, which can potentially cause Legionnaires' disease and its pneumonia-type symptoms, was detected in water tests at five schools in the local authority area in 2019.
Mears argued there was already awareness of the risk and the report had brought the company into disrepute.
Mr Parkinson, a contracts manager, was suspended and disciplined. The tribunal heard he felt forced to resign.
'Long-standing difficulties'
In his judgement, employment judge James Hendry said he had "struggled to understand" Mears' position in the case.
He said: "They appeared to take pains to minimise what seems to have been serious and long-standing difficulties."
The judge added he could "quite appreciate" Mr Parkinson had become "increasingly concerned" as he was the designated "responsible person, potentially someone who carried legal liability for the continuing state of affairs".
Following the release of the judgement, Mears said: "We are naturally disappointed in the judge's verdict, and we fail to understand how this decision has been reached considering the evidence we supplied to the court.
"However, our contract is to provide facilities management to our partners in the Highlands and that is what we will continue to focus our energies on."