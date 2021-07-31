BBC News

Cyclist in critical condition after crash with car near Aviemore

image sourceGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on the A95 at Avielochan

A cyclist is being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries after a crash with a car in the Highlands on Friday evening.

The 18-year-old was riding on the A95 at Avielochan near Aviemore at about 22:25 when he was involved in a collision with a red Peugeot 307.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen the incident, or drivers with dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Sgt David Miller, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: "We continue to carry out inquiries into the circumstances of the crash."

