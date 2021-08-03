Highlands powerline to get first major revamp since 1950s
- Published
Permission is being sought for the first major upgrade of a west Highlands power line since work first began on it in the 1950s.
SSEN Transmission has proposed replacing the 99-mile (160km) line between Fort Augustus and Skye.
The company said it was looking at potentially burying the new line underground where it passes Skye's famous Cuillin Hills.
Energy regulator Ofgem has been asked to approve the £400m project.
SSEN Transmission said the line, constructed in three sections between 1956 and 1989, was "fast reaching" the end of its operational life.
It said an upgrade was needed to better serve businesses and local communities and increase the line's capacity to handle power generated by renewable energy projects.
The company said steel electricity towers would be required from Fort Augustus to Edinbane on Skye but wooden poles would carry the line from Edinbane to Ardmore.
The revamp would include upgrades to substations at Broadford and Edinbane.
SSEN Transmission said it would assess the potential for undergrounding as the line as passes the Cuillins and where it connects to Fort Augustus substation.
The company said it would also look at alternative routes as it passes Kylerhea on Skye.
Managing director Rob McDonald said: "The project is essential to maintain and improve network reliability and security of supply, whilst also supporting local and national efforts to tackle the climate emergency and deliver a pathway to net zero emissions."
SSEN Transmission said it was also, separately, working to progress a 600MW high voltage connection between the Western Isles and Scottish mainland.
The long-planned project would allow for electricity generated by renewable projects on the isles to be exported to the mainland grid.