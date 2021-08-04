BBC News

Famous Commando Memorial set for improvement work

image sourceMark Greaves

Scotland's famous Commando Memorial is set for almost £100,000 worth of improvement works.

The memorial was built at Spean Bridge near Fort William in the 1950s.

It is dedicated to Allied troops who trained for covert operations in the surrounding Lochaber hills and glens during World War Two.

It has also become a place of remembrance for Royal Marines who have served around the world since the end of the war.

Plans have been submitted with Highland Council to create an improved space in the site's memorial garden where tributes can be left.

image sourceEilidh Sutherland
image captionScott Sutherland was commissioned to produce the memorial and it was unveiled in September 1952 by the Queen Mother
image sourceMark Reynolds
image captionAlmost 150,000 people visit the site every year, according to Highland Council
image sourceColin Mackinnon
image captionThe Commando Association and Royal Marines have submitted plans to make improvements to the site's memorial garden
image sourceBill Cameron
image captionThe plans include a new wall at the garden to better protect tributes against bad weather. A second phase of planned work includes cleaning the commandos sculpture

