Covid in Scotland: Bothies open for 'responsible use'
Mountain bothies in Scotland have reopened after being closed for more than a year due to concerns about Covid-19.
The shelters maintained by the Mountain Bothies Association (MBA) are used by hillwalkers, climbers and cyclists.
The MBA said the bothies were available again for "responsible use" and urged people to adhere to rules and guidance around reducing Covid risks.
In England, where the rules are different, bothies reopened in July.
The Scottish sites opened on Monday when almost all Covid restrictions in Scotland were lifted.
The MBA charity maintains 105 bothies and two emergency shelters, with 86 of the sites in Scotland, 12 in northern England and nine in Wales. Bothies in Wales have also reopened.
There is no charge to use the shelters.