Two children injured in rollercoaster breakdown
Two children have suffered minor injuries after a rollercoaster broke down at a park in the Highlands.
Police, firefighters and three ambulances were called to Landmark Forest Adventure Park in Carrbridge, near Aviemore, at 11:30 on Thursday.
Police Scotland said the children were treated at the scene after a carriage suffered what the force described as a "mechanical failure".
A spokesman added: "Police are still at scene and inquiries are continuing."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had mobilised a number of specialist resources following reports of a derailment.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had sent three ambulances, a GP, a Pre-hospital Immediate Care and Trauma team and specialist operations team to the scene.
Landmark Forest Adventure Park is a large visitor attraction in the Cairngorms National Park.
The rollercoaster, along with a dinosaur-themed park and butterfly house, is among the site's most popular attractions.