Two children injured in rollercoaster breakdown

image captionPolice said one of the carriages suffered mechanical failure

Two children have suffered minor injuries after a rollercoaster broke down at a park in the Highlands.

Police, firefighters and three ambulances were called to Landmark Forest Adventure Park in Carrbridge, near Aviemore, at 11:30 on Thursday.

Police Scotland said the children were treated at the scene after a carriage suffered what the force described as a "mechanical failure".

A spokesman added: "Police are still at scene and inquiries are continuing."

image captionPolice at Landmark's rollercoaster
image captionEmergency services were called to the park at about 11:30

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had mobilised a number of specialist resources following reports of a derailment.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had sent three ambulances, a GP, a Pre-hospital Immediate Care and Trauma team and specialist operations team to the scene.

Landmark Forest Adventure Park is a large visitor attraction in the Cairngorms National Park.

The rollercoaster, along with a dinosaur-themed park and butterfly house, is among the site's most popular attractions.

