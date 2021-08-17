Climber dies after falling on Skye's Cuillin Ridge
A climber has died after falling while on the Cuillin Ridge on the Isle of Skye on Sunday.
Twenty-six members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team carried out a 15-hour search and recovery operation for the man in dangerous terrain
The climber, who has not been named, fell near the top of Bidean Druim nan Ramh, a summit on the ridge.
Skye MRT said he had been a young man and the team expressed its condolences to his family and friends.
The callout, which started at 17:00 on Sunday and did not finish until 08:00 on Monday, saw the rescue team's volunteers supplied with food by local people and some army personnel visiting the area.