Climber dies after falling on Skye's Cuillin Ridge

image captionSkye MRT carried out a 15-hour search and recovery operation in dangerous terrain

A climber has died after falling while on the Cuillin Ridge on the Isle of Skye on Sunday.

Twenty-six members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team carried out a 15-hour search and recovery operation for the man in dangerous terrain

The climber, who has not been named, fell near the top of Bidean Druim nan Ramh, a summit on the ridge.

Skye MRT said he had been a young man and the team expressed its condolences to his family and friends.

image captionThe climber died near the top of Bidean Druim nan Ramh

The callout, which started at 17:00 on Sunday and did not finish until 08:00 on Monday, saw the rescue team's volunteers supplied with food by local people and some army personnel visiting the area.

image captionTwenty-six members of Skye MRT were involved in the callout

