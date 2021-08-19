Five eagles found dead in Western Isles
Five birds of prey have been found dead in the Western Isles, say police.
Two golden eagles and a white tailed sea eagle were discover near Bowglass in Harris on 7 August.
Police said the raptors were significantly decomposed and forensic work was being carried out to try to establish how they died.
On Saturday, two golden eagles were found dead just south of Bragar in Lewis. Police said the incidents were not being treated as linked.
A police spokeswoman said: "Eagles are protected birds of prey and Police Scotland will always investigate reports of these birds being found dead.
"It can be highly complex, requiring detailed scientific work, but we will always strive to bring anyone responsible for this type of wildlife crime to justice."