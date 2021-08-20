Renee Macrae murder accused may be unfit for trial
A 79-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and her young son in 1976 has been assessed by a doctor to see if he can stand trial.
William MacDowell, is accused of killing Renee MacRae, 36, of Inverness, and three-year-old Andrew before allegedly dumping their bodies.
A hearing at the High Court in Paisley heard Mr MacDowell, who has pleaded not guilty, has three illnesses.
A report on his health is being prepared, the court heard.
Two murder charges allege Mr MacDowell assaulted Mrs MacRae and Andrew "by means unknown" causing both injury resulting in their death.
Prosecutors allege he had previously shown "malice and ill will" towards the mother and son.
Mr MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, faces a separate charge of then attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
This includes a claim Mr MacDowell - then aged 35 - disposed of the bodies and personal effects of the pair again by unknown means.
It is also said he torched a BMW motor, got rid of a boot hatch from a Volvo car and dumped a pushchair.
This was allegedly all done to conceal the murders in a bid to avoid arrest and prosecution.
The crimes were said to have occurred on the Dalmagarry lay-by on the A9 road south of Inverness and elsewhere on 12 November 1976.
'Becomes breathless'
Mr MacDowell's QC said it was not known if the pensioner would be fit to stand trial.
Murray Macara stated that Mr MacDowell, who was excused from attending Friday's hearing, was medically assessed on Thursday by a retired medical consultant and a report on his health was being prepared.
Mr Macara told the hearing Mr MacDowell suffered from cardiac failure, liver failure and lymphoma.
"The consultant reports that the issues that might affect the trial process can be addressed," he added.
"As a consequence of his cardiac failure, he becomes breathless after walking as little as 20 yards.
"He requires to go to the toilet frequently day and night.
"As he has to get up, he sleeps very badly and has a habit of falling asleep during the daytime.
"If this were the only problem, this could be addressed in the trial. The consultant is aware of the serious nature of the charges he faces."
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said Mr MacDowell's health matters would need to be addressed before fixing a trial.
He said: "Once the Crown are able to see the report and consider its terms, consideration will have to be given to what accommodation can be given to make the trial fair.
"If he is assessed as not fit, then the Crown will have to consider this with your lordship."
Judge Lord Armstrong said he would deal with the matters "stage by stage."
Lord Armstrong adjourned the case until a further hearing next month.
Mr MacDowell's attendance will again be excused.