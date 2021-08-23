Boy, two, has life-threatening injuries after crash
- Published
Four people including a two-year-old boy were seriously injured in a two-car crash in the Highlands on Sunday.
Police said the toddler was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries.
He was a passenger in a blue Peugeot 208 involved in a collision with a blue Nissan Qashqai on the A99 at Occumster.
Two women in the Peugeot - the driver, 25, and a passenger, 26 - were taken to hospital in Aberdeen and the other driver, a woman, 44, to Inverness.
Police Scotland have appealed for information about the crash, which happened at about 16:45.
The road was closed for about eight hours to allow an investigation to take place.
Sgt David Miller said: "I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and may have seen either car prior to the crash that you come forward and speak to officers.
"If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police."