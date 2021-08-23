Three people seriously injured in Kyle of Lochalsh crash
- Published
Three people were seriously injured in a two-car crash on the A87, near Kyle of Lochalsh, on Sunday.
A 73-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a Skoda Rapid, was taken to hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries.
The 58-year-old male driver of the other car involved, a Honda Jazz, was also taken to hospital in Glasgow.
A 55-year-old female passenger in the same car was taken to Inverness' Raigmore Hospital.
Police Scotland has appealed for information about the crash which happened near Balmacara at about 13:00.
The road was closed for about 15 hours to allow an investigation to take place.
Sgt Ewan Calder said: "This has been a serious crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"I would ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have seen either car prior to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage that may assist with our investigation to get in touch with officers."