The Gathering: Music festival draws large crowd
- Published
One of the largest music events to be held in Scotland since the relaxation of Covid rules was held at the weekend.
About 6,000 people attended The Gathering at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness.
Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Organiser Dougie Brown said precautions had been taken for Saturday's event.
The festival featured performances by Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Torridon and Skerryvore.
Later this week, MSPs are expected to vote on proposed new rules for large events.
It follows a statement last Wednesday when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for vaccine passports to be required for entry to nightclubs and many large events in Scotland from the end of September.
The first minister said the move, which would apply to both indoor and outdoor events, was needed to help stem the recent surge in the number of cases in Scotland, which she described as "extremely concerning".
All images are copyrighted.