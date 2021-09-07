New images released in search for missing Bathgate man
- Published
Police have released new images in their efforts to find a Bathgate man missing in the Highlands.
Patryck Lipinski is believed to have travelled there from his home in Bathgate, West Lothian, overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
The 21-year-old's car, a red Hyundai i20, was discovered in Ballachulish on Sunday morning.
The CCTV images of Mr Lipinski and his car were taken at a filling station in Grangemouth at about 01:15 on Sunday.
Police Scotland has appealed for help in tracing Mr Lipinski, who is described as being 6ft 3in tall and of slim build with short fair/blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers.
Insp Nick Hough said: "As time goes on, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Patryk.
"We believe he drove from Bathgate but it is very unlike him to be out of contact with friends and family for this length of time.
"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage or who saw the vehicle near the Glencoe and Ballachulish area."