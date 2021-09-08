Ferry passengers avoiding masks despite Covid surge
- Published
Ferry operator CalMac has appealed to passengers to heed advice on wearing face coverings after multiple sailings were disrupted by Covid cases.
Masks must be worn indoors on ferries, but CalMac said compliance had dropped from 95% to almost 50% on some routes.
Managing director Robbie Drummond said in 10 of the past 31 days sailings on the west coast network had been affected by positive cases.
Cases mean crew members having to self isolate and a deep clean of ferries.
CalMac runs more than 30 boats to over 50 ports and harbours, which are located in the Western Isles, Inner Hebrides, Highlands, Ayrshire and Argyll and Bute.
Services had been drastically reduced due to the pandemic, but following the relaxation of Covid rules earlier this year passenger numbers have rebounded to almost the record levels seen in 2019.
To protect customers and crew from infection, face coverings are mandatory indoors on ferries unless a person is exempt.
Mr Drummond told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme there were concerns about a growing number of people failing to comply with the measure.
He said that while it was not certain how Covid was being brought on board ferries, the wearing of face coverings helped to reduce the risk.
Mr Drummond said: "We are doing everything we can to inform passengers in emails, posters at ports, frequent messages on board, but we don't have enforcement powers.
"Our staff are regularly reminding passengers to use face coverings."
Mr Drummond said the majority of people complied when asked to put on a mask.