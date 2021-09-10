Covid in Scotland: Staffing challenges at NHS Highland
- Published
NHS Highland has warned of rising Covid cases putting "unprecedented pressures" on its services.
Staff numbers have been affected due to workers being ill or having to self-isolate because they had been identified as a close contact.
The health board said it was having to move back to prioritising vital care and treatment, such as emergency admissions and cancer care.
It said some patients would have to wait longer for operations.
NHS Highland apologised for the situation and said it understood it would cause "upset and anxiety" among patients.
Medical director Dr Boyd Peters said: "The current levels of infection in our communities are impacting on our staff availability either due to test and protect isolation requirements or due to illness.
"Our capacity to deliver the full range of services is becoming more challenging each day."
In July, the Highlands' largest hospital was placed on "code black status" for about a week after reaching capacity amid increasing Covid cases.
NHS Highland said staffing and services at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital were under pressure due to large numbers of staff having to self-isolate.
All non-urgent elective surgery has been cancelled.
Outpatient activity - with the exception of cancer, urgent and some other activities - has also been cancelled.