Man dies and woman injured after Highland paragliding crash
A 54-year-old man has died and a woman has been seriously injured in a paragliding collision.
Emergency services were called at about 16:45 on Saturday to the incident, near Loch Na Gainmhich in the Highlands.
The woman's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 54-year-old man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following a collision involving two paramotors.
"Police were informed about the incident near by the A894 shortly before 16:45 and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. The next of kin of those involved have been informed."