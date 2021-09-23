Western Isles plan to levy tax on motorhome visitors
- Published
Islanders are to be consulted on a plan to tax tourists visiting the Western Isles in motorhomes and campervans.
Local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said the move would see visitors making a "small contribution" towards the upkeep of services they use.
Convener Norman Macdonald said the isles had experienced "significant" numbers of campervans over the summer tourist season.
The Scottish government and ferry firm CalMac would also be consulted.
Mr Macdonald said discussions with the local tourism industry would take place first.
He said: "We are not talking about huge sums of money.
"We just want a contribution towards the infrastructure we as a council are required to put in place."
The Scottish government is in the process of putting in place new legislation on a transient visitor levy, which would give local authorities new powers to tax tourists so they contribute more towards local infrastructure and services.
The Western Isles, along with other parts of Scotland, have had a busy summer tourism season with people choosing to holiday closer to home than go abroad due to Covid.
Last summer, the comhairle appealed to tourists visiting by campervan or caravan to pre-book at an official campsite before travelling.
Not all campsites and facilities on the isles had opened after closing because of the pandemic.
Communities had raised concerns about rubbish and human waste being left at roadsides.