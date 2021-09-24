Climbers rescued from Old Man of Stoer sea stack
Two climbers were rescued after getting into difficulty on a sea stack on Sutherland's north west coast.
The men were climbing the Old Man of Stoer, a 60m (197ft) tower of rock, when the sea conditions deteriorated on Thursday.
They became crag fast - stuck - on a ledge near the bottom and were unable to move due to high waves and the tide.
Stornoway Coastguard helicopter winched the climbers to safety and they were flown to Lochinver to be checked over.
The men were cold and tired but otherwise unscathed and were able to make their own way home.
One of the climbers described being "battered by waves and sea spray".
They had hoped to avoid having to call out the coastguard, but felt forced to raise the alarm at about 18:30 after conditions became "treacherous".
Achiltibuie, Kinlochbervie and Ullapool coastguard rescue teams, Lochinver RNLI lifeboat and police also responded to the call-out.
The rescue helicopter's captain Will MacLeod said it had been a "potentially life-threatening situation" for all involved - the two climbers and the teams of coastguard rescuers, police and volunteers who responded.
He said: "The Old Man of Stoer is a popular location for climbers but weather can rapidly deteriorate and, particularly at this time of year as we come out of the summer months, rising waves and high winds from the North Sea present significant risks that anyone moving around the coast can expect to encounter."