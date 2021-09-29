Covid in Scotland: Finance Secretary Kate Forbes tests positive
- Published
Scotland's finance and economy secretary Kate Forbes is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP said the cold-like symptoms she had "weren't fun", but she was still able to continue working.
She said she was "incredibly relieved" to have been double vaccinated.
In a tweet, Ms Forbes said: "Fortunately (or unfortunately!) hybrid working allows me to still appear in parliament virtually."
Ms Forbes had been due to appear in person at Holyrood's economy and fair work committee on Wednesday morning, but instead joined by video link.
She spoke to MSPs about the economic recovery from the pandemic.
She told the committee: "Can I apologise at the outset for not being able to join you in person.
"I can assure you that only Covid would keep me from the committee's scrutiny and I'm sure the committee is quite relieved I'm not with you in person this morning."