Controversial new Inverness public art opened
A controversial new piece of public art has been opened at the River Ness in Inverness.
The Gathering Place forms part of Highland Council's £758,350 River Connections Public Art Programme.
Plans for the curved, stone-built pier were criticised by some Inverness residents who were concerned it would spoil the riverside.
Highland Council said it would offer people a place to meet up and enjoy some "normality".
Work on the project was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and also discussions at the local authority about the design.
Councillors requested improved disabled access and the working group has approved changes to the plan, including space for rest stops and a widening of part of the site to accommodate a turning circle for wheelchair users.
The Gathering Place is a replacement for an earlier controversial plan for a £300,000 giant see-saw-like installation.
The council's riverside public art programme received of funding support from Creative Scotland, The City of Inverness Common Good Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.