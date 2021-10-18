Great Tapestry team to design new Highlands artwork
A team behind the making of The Great Tapestry of Scotland have taken a lead role in the creation of an embroidered artwork for the Highlands and Islands.
The new 52-panel tapestry will be a chronological history of the region and hand-stitched by local volunteers.
Members of the Great Tapestry's artistic and organisational team will develop and design the piece.
The Scotland-wide artwork - stitched by more than 1,000 people - is housed in a purpose-built gallery in Galashiels.
The team will work with Highland Council and arts and leisure venue operator High Life Highland on the new project.
'Remarkable history'
The Highlands and Islands tapestry is expected to take two years to complete.
The finished piece will be exhibited at venues throughout the area before being put on permanent display at Inverness Castle, a former sheriff court which is being redeveloped as a visitor attraction.
Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said the tapestry would "bring to life the rich and remarkable history of the Highlands and Islands".
He added: "The project is also a chance to unite communities as they stitch together their stories of the past into our present, leaving a valuable legacy for the future."
The Great Tapestry of Scotland involves 160 panels and is more than 140m (450ft) long.
Author Alexander McCall Smith came up with the idea for the artwork and it was designed by artist Andrew Crummy.