Hybrid Royal National Mòd 'a huge success'
A hybrid version of Scotland's biggest celebration of Gaelic language and culture has been described as a "huge success".
The Royal National Mòd, held this year in Inverness, featured choir singing and song, poetry and piping contests.
The event was redesigned due to the Covid pandemic and competitors took part in-person or via online links.
Organisers said they hoped a fully-attended Mòd could be staged in Perth in 2022.
Last year's festival was a virtual event with all competitions held online because of the pandemic.
'Well worth the wait'
Held over nine days and ending on Saturday, the Mòd in Inverness involved more than 400 online participants across 86 competitions, including piping, poetry and accordion.
James Graham, chief executive of organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: "It's safe to say that the Mòd has been a huge success this year and we're over the moon that the hybrid approach has given everyone the opportunity to enjoy the festivities at home and in countries right around the world.
"Inverness has been well worth the wait and an important step towards a full-scale in-person Mòd next year."
The 129-year-old festival is held annually and usually staged in a different town or city each year.