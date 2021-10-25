Industrial action suspended in Hial air traffic dispute
- Published
Air traffic controllers opposed to the centralisation of some Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) services have suspended all industrial action.
Their union, Prospect, said Hial's original proposed changes to air traffic services would have led to job losses in island communities.
The dispute had been running since January last year.
But following initial talks, Prospect and Hial have agreed to discussions on how services could be modernised.
Hial had proposed controlling traffic at Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh from a central hub.
Under this plan unmanned towers would have fed information to the hub, located in an office building in an Inverness industrial estate.
This move would have seen a reduction in staff at Hial's airports in the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland. Prospect said almost 50 jobs were at risk.
Separately, a shake-up of services for Benbecula and Wick John O'Groats airports was also planned.
Hial and Prospect are now discussing a new plan which would see a programme set up to provide surveillance services for Stornoway, Sumburgh, Kirkwall and Dundee airports centrally controlled from the Inverness hub, but with locally staffed air traffic services also still remaining in place.
Air traffic at Inverness Airport would be provided remotely from the hub.
The arrangements would be reviewed within a five-year period.
Separate talks will be held on the future of air traffic services for Benbecula and Wick John O'Groats airports.
Hial said the new proposals would have "significant cost, regulatory and governance hurdles to overcome".
But managing director Inglis Lyon added: "We are pleased that Prospect has suspended the industrial action.
"This will allow the discussions to move forward without further disruption to our passengers and airlines."
David Avery, negotiation officer for Prospect, said the union hoped the discussions would create the template for a "safer more effective" air traffic management system, while retaining "most of the jobs in remote communities".
He said: "We welcome the decision of the Hial board to work with their staff and communities to find a solution which not only delivers safety improvements but also protects local jobs and services."