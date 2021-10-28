Teenage climate striker from Ullapool says protests were 'a waste'
- Published
A teenage activist fears protests he has held since 2018 demanding action on climate change have been a "waste of 150 weeks".
Finlay Pringle, 14, from Ullapool, is part of the youth-led Fridays for Future movement inspired by Sweden's Greta Thunberg.
Every Friday for almost three years, Finlay has staged a strike.
On the day of his 150th protest he said: "Politicians have done nothing for the climate."
He added: "It is nothing to celebrate, it is a waste of 150 weeks."
Finlay, who will be attending events during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, began taking part in hour-long, outdoor Fridays for Future strikes when at primary school - holding up placards his dad Geoff would spend hours creating.
Now in secondary school, Finlay is regularly joined by sister Ella along with some of their family and friends.
They have stood outside in all weathers - wind, rain and snow - and also when there have been clouds of biting midges, and sticking to it even on holidays such as New Year's Day this year.
Finlay told BBC Radio Scotland's Mornings, with Stephen Jardine programme he decided to protest after witnessing the effects of climate change and marine pollution while snorkelling and swimming in sea near where he lives in Wester Ross.
The teenager, who has a keen interest in wildlife, said: "I don't feel I'm doing anything ambitious, just doing what you think is right to protect the thing that you love."
Since the start of his protests, Finlay has challenged Bear Grylls about a diving with sharks aquarium experience the adventurer and TV presenter was involved with.
He has also joined another TV presenter, BBC Springwatch's Chris Packham, on the stage of a wildlife conservation event.
Finlay said he would like to think his actions have made a difference, but is not convinced.
He said: "The fact that I am still going means the world has wasted the last 150 weeks when it should have been taking some positive action."
Finlay added that political leaders should expect "difficult questions" at COP26 on what measures will be taken to tackle climate change.
He hopes Glasgow will see action on climate justice such as richer countries helping poorer ones to reduce their harmful emissions.
He also hoped decisions will be made that better protect biodiversity.
Finlay said: "We have to learn to live in harmony with the natural world and not always seek to control it and over exploit it for short-term financial profit."