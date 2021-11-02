Man who killed his mother detained without limit of time
A man who killed his 66-year-old mother before hiding her body under a rug is to be detained without limit of time at a high security psychiatric hospital.
Morag Carmichael was stabbed six times and struck with ornaments, a baseball bat and a saucepan at her home.
Neil Carmichael, 34, had faced a murder charge.
But he was acquitted after prosecutors accepted he was not criminally responsible at the time due to a "drug induced" mental disorder.
The attack took place at Mrs Carmichael's home in Drumnadrochit on 7 December last year.
Judge Lord Doherty, sitting at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, ruled that Carmichael, who is at the State Hospital at Carstairs, should be placed under both compulsion and restriction orders.
Under a rug
In September, the High Court in Glasgow heard Carmichael had moved back to his parents' home after previously living in Aberdeen and Glasgow.
He had lost his job as a hotel kitchen porter in September 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic.
His mood was "up and down" with his parents urging him to see a doctor, the court heard.
Mrs Carmichael was well-known locally for running a donkey sanctuary.
Her husband, Kenneth, was away at the time of the attack. When he returned home his son told him his mother was dead.
Mr Carmichael found his wife under a rug outside their house. Attempts were made to save Mrs Carmichael, but she did not recover.
The court was told Carmichael had been known to take drugs - cannabis, Valium and amphetamine - since he was a teenager.