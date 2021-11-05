BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Record daily cases for Western Isles

Published


NHS Western Isles said it was increasing testing capacity

NHS Western Isles has apologised for not being able to keep up with demand for PCR tests after reporting a record number of Covid cases.

The health board said it had recorded 36 cases on Thursday - the highest daily case number on the islands since the start of the pandemic.

All the new cases are on the Isle of Lewis.

NHS Western Isles has requested a mobile testing unit from the mainland to help meet demand.

Chief executive Gordon Jamieson said: "I would like to apologise for the fact that people are waiting to get tests carried out.

"We are continuing to see unprecedented numbers of tests requests and that is causing a backlog.

"I can reassure you we are increasing local testing capacity."

