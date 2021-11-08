Inverness man used stool leg in unprovoked attack
- Published
A man who carried out an unprovoked assault with the leg of a broken stool has been jailed for six years.
Alexander Stewart, 36, inflicted "gratuitous and extreme violence" on Sean Hendry during the attack, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.
The men knew each other but the court heard there was no provocation or justification for the attack on Mr Hendry in his home in Inverness.
Stewart, of Inverness, had been facing an attempted murder charge.
But the Crown accepted his guilty plea to a lesser charge of assaulting Mr Hendry by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a stool leg to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.
The attack happened on 11 August last year.
The court heard that Stewart had an argument with his ex-partner on the phone. Mr Hendry asked him to calm down, but Stewart went on to smash a stool before launching his attack.
Mr Hendry was taken to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness, where it was discovered he had a bleed to the brain.
He was given two blood transfusions before an emergency transfer was made to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
He was placed under the care of a consultant neurosurgeon and given medication to prevent seizures.
Stewart has a criminal history dating back 20 years with convictions for disorder, wilful fireraising, breach of court orders, misuse of drugs, possession of weapons and violence, the court heard.
Judge Lord Beckett said there was no provocation and no justification for Stewart's gratuitous and extremely violent attack.
The judge ordered that Stewart should be kept under supervision for a further four years and warned that he could be returned to prison during that period if he failed to comply with licence conditions.