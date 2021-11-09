Plans submitted for new Highlands distillery
A malt whisky distillery has been proposed for a site on a Highlands estate on the Dornoch Firth.
Outline plans for the site on Midfearn Estate at Easter Fearn, near Ardgay, have been submitted with Highland Council.
Midfearn Distillery Company Ltd is also to start a public consultation on its proposal.
The site is believed to be where a local businessman, George Ross, produced whisky in 1798.
The 13,000-acre Midfearn Estate has been in the Brooke family since 1893.
The current owner, Charlie Brooke, said he believed the new distillery would be an "important development in providing employment and economic benefit to the wider community".