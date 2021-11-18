Woman hurt after car mounts pavement in hit-and-run
- Published
A woman was injured after a car mounted a pavement and struck her in a hit-and-run in Inverness.
The 43-year-old was taken to hospital with a suspected leg fracture after the incident, which happened in Kintail Crescent at about 13:20 on Sunday.
Police said the silver-coloured car had a male driver and female passenger and was driven towards Oldtown Road.
Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the local area as part of their investigations.
Police Scotland, which has appealed for information on the incident, said CCTV in the area was also being checked.
