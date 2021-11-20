Pensioner killed in two-car crash in Munlochy
- Published
An 86-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A9 near Inverness.
The accident, involving a white Nissan Pixo and a red Volvo V60, happened at the Munlochy junction for the B9161 at about 16:20 on Friday.
The Nissan driver died at Raigmore Hospital.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage that could help the investigation.
