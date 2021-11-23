Renee MacRae murder accused to face trial next year
- Published
An 80-year-old man accused of murdering a woman and her young son 45 years ago is due to go on trial next year.
William MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, denies killing Renee MacRae and three-year-old Andrew near Inverness in November 1976.
The bodies of the 36-year-old mother, from Inverness, and her son have never been found.
The trial was set for September at the High Court in Inverness.
Mrs MacRae and Andrew vanished on 12 November 1976.
Her BMW car was found on fire at a lay-by at Dalmagarry on the A9 about 12 miles (19km) south of Inverness. There was no sign of the mother and son.Mr MacDowell did not attend the hearing at the High Court in Livingston.
The court had previously heard he was in poor health.
But the court was told that if sufficient measures were put in place there was no reason why he could not take part in the trial diet.The Crown allege Mr MacDowell assaulted and murdered Mrs MacRae and Andrew at the Dalmagarry lay-by or elsewhere.
He has also been accused of disposing of their bodies and a pushchair and setting fire to a car in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.There will be a further preliminary hearing in April.