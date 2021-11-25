Storm Arwen brings high winds warning for Scotland
- Published
Winds could gust to more than 75mph over some parts of Scotland when Storm Arwen hits, the Met Office has warned.
An amber warning has been issued for northern and eastern Scotland from Orkney down to the Borders from 15:00 on Friday to 09:00 on Saturday.
The warning also covers parts of north east England.
It means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and a potential risk to life and property.
🚨 #StormArwen has just been named and is set to bring very strong winds and cold weather from Friday into Saturday.— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 25, 2021
⚠️The Met Office has issued a new AMBER warning for the winds. Click here to see if your area will be affected: https://t.co/TnLwoRd6ic pic.twitter.com/gvO6gtKosR
Yellow weather warnings for high winds have also been issued for the rest of Scotland on Friday and Saturday, with coastal areas expected to be worst affected.
Arwen is the first of the Met Office's latest list of named storms for this winter.
In its amber warning, the Met Office said: "Storm Arwen will bring high northerly winds southwards across Scotland during Friday afternoon and evening, the highest winds then becoming confined to northeast England early Saturday.
"Gusts of 65 to 75mph are expected in coastal areas with gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places."
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said coastal areas were expected to see the worst of the weather.
It said: "High winds from Storm Arwen could bring a risk from spray and debris in coastal areas until Saturday.
"At this time we are not expecting widespread coastal flooding but please remain vigilant if you're near the coast."