Woman and friend chase attacker after sexual assault in Inverness
A woman and her friend chased away an attacker following a sexual assault in Inverness, police have said.
The 35-year-old was assaulted by a man on Brown Street at about 02:15 on Wednesday.
Police said she was uninjured but shaken by the assault. They are appealing for witnesses.
Her attacker was described as being about 40 years old, about 5ft 8in tall, slim build with a tanned complexion and short, messy dark hair.
He was wearing a dark coloured top or jacket and light coloured trousers.
Detective Sergeant Christopher MacLeod said: "Thankfully the victim was not injured as a result of this incident and the man was chased from the area by both the victim herself and a friend.
"We are appealing for any witnesses who believed they saw a man matching the description in the areas surrounding Brown Street, between midnight and 02:00 on Wednesday morning."