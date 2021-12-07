Man, 88, becomes second fatality of A9 crash at Munlochy
An 88-year-old man has died following a car crash on the A9 near Inverness last month.
An 86-year-old woman was also killed in the crash on 19 November at the Munlochy junction with the B9161.
The woman was driving a white Nissan Pixo which was involved in a crash with a red Volvo V60. She was taken to Raigmore Hospital where she died.
The injured man, who was a passenger in the Nissan, died on 4 December, Police Scotland said.
Sgt Neil MacDonald said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.
"The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time."
