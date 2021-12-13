Winds of up to 80mph cut power to 5,500 properties in the Highlands
- Published
Winds gusting to up to 80mph caused power cuts across the Highlands overnight.
Electricity company SSEN said its engineers had to restore supplies to 5,500 customers - 2,500 of them in the Gairloch and Aultbea areas.
In Inverness, part of the roof of Dalneigh Primary School was damaged by strong gusts.
The Met Office had issued a yellow "be aware" warning for high winds overnight Sunday into Monday.
SSEN said "As of 12:00, there are around 500 customers off-supply across the north of Scotland and we expect to restore all supplies by 5pm.
"We'd like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any disruption."