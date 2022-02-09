Engineering work planned at famous Glenfinnan Viaduct
- Published
Network Rail Scotland has sought listed building consent to carry out work to the world-famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.
The railway crossing completed in 1901 is famous for its picturesque Highlands setting and appearances in the Harry Potter films.
The work includes some repairs and also coring - drilling to collect samples to help engineers understand the construction of the concrete structure.
Highland Council has been asked to approve permission for the work.
In its application, Network Rail Scotland said University of Dundee concrete specialists had tested concrete mixes to come up with a colour that matched that of the 121-year-old viaduct for use in the repairs and other work.
The crossing in Lochaber is a huge attraction for thousands of Potter fans and railway enthusiasts.
The viaduct and a steam train that operates on its railway line both feature in movies from the Harry Potter series.