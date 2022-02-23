Council tax freeze rejected in Western Isles
Council tax in the Western Isles is to go up by 3%.
The local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, opted for the increase rather than an amendment for a freeze by 18 votes to 12.
The decision will see a band D bill rise from £1,193.49 to £1,229.29.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £150 discount for homes in bands A to D amid the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills as part of the Scottish government budget.
Council leader Roddie Mackay said that the increase would allow the Comhairle to protect services and help the most vulnerable in the community.
Local authorities have been given the freedom to set rates in 2022 after a council tax freeze last year.
Umbrella group Cosla had warned that large increases were inevitable.
Council tax rates have either been frozen completely or capped at 3% since the SNP came to power in 2007.