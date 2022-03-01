Firefighters tackle mile-long gorse fire near Rogart
Firefighters have been tackling a mile-long wildfire in gorse and trees near Rogart in Sutherland.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was alerted at 13:44 and four appliances were sent to the site of the blaze.
SFRS said there were no reports of casualties.
The fire service said: "Crews are currently working to extinguish a fire approximately one mile in length on a hillside."
It said the fire was affecting heather and trees.