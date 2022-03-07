Hillwalker and his dog missing on Glen Coe walk
- Published
Searches are being carried out for a hillwalker and his dog after they failed to return from a walk on Sunday.
Neil Gillingham, 43, from Kilmarnock, was last seen at about 13:30 near Stob Coire Nam Beith, a summit on the mountain Bidean Nam Bian.
He had planned to walk to both locations with his springer spaniel before descending to the Lost Valley.
Searches involve Glencoe, Lochaber and Oban RAF and police mountain rescue teams and a coastguard helicopter.
Mr Gillingham is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build with receding fair hair.
He was wearing a blue Rab waterproof jacket, black thermal trousers and brown walking boots. He was walking with his black and white springer spaniel.