Inverness centre to help young people with complex needs
- Published
Work has begun on what is described as Scotland's first multi-purpose centre for young people with severe learning disabilities and complex needs.
The £4.1m Haven Centre is being built in Inverness.
When complete, it will have three two-bedroom respite flats for young adults up to the age of 30 and an indoor specialist children's play centre.
The centre will also have a community café, meeting spaces and an outdoor garden.
The Elsie Normington Foundation is leading the project. The charity was set up in 2013 to raise funds to build the centre.
'Life-changing'
Founder Elsie Normington, whose son Andrew was diagnosed with a severe and intractable form of epilepsy when he was four, said the project would not have been possible without the support of "generous fundraisers and donors".
She said: "The Haven Centre is not only much-needed but will be life changing for children and young adults with severe learning disabilities and their families."
Ms Normington, whose son is now in his 30s, added: "When he was growing up there was no specialist centre for him to go to, in fact, there were hardly any services."
She said Andrew had inspired the idea for the Haven Centre.
As well as donations, the project received support from the Scottish government, National Lottery Community Fund and Highland Council.