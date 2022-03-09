Climber dies as 17 people rescued on Ben Nevis
- Published
A climber has died in an incident involving a group of 17 people on Ben Nevis.
Police said the 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the large-scale rescue on the UK's highest mountain on Tuesday.
Two men aged 29 and 37 required hospital treatment for minor injuries.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 14:15. Members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the rescue.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services and mountain rescue colleagues attended to assist 17 people off the mountain.
"We can confirm that a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
Since Saturday, Lochaber MRT has had 12 call-outs and recovered 26 casualties. It said three of the incidents had involved fatalities.