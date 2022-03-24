Review of Benbecula Airport's traffic control shelved
A review of air traffic control at Benbecula Airport in the Western Isles has been delayed for five years.
It had been proposed the services could be controlled remotely from a hub in Inverness.
Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said it had decided to wait for any upcoming changes to UK civil aviation regulations.
The union Prospect, which opposed the Inverness proposal, welcomed Hial's decision.
Prospect said a move to controlling air services remotely would have put at risk high value jobs.
A decision on a separate review of air traffic control for Wick John O'Groats Airport in Caithness is expected on Monday.
Industrial action
In January, Hial dropped its plan to centralise some of its other air traffic control operations.
Controllers at Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh were to be relocated to the new Inverness hub.
Prospect organised industrial action against the move saying it would have put almost 50 jobs at risk.
Hial said the plan no longer formed part of its proposed modernisation of air traffic control.
The Scottish government-owned company is to prepare a new business case to present to Transport Scotland for approval.