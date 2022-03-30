Islands agency tackling fuel poverty warns of job losses
An organisation tackling fuel poverty has said it could be forced into making 14 staff redundant.
Tighean Innse Gall (TIG) runs home energy efficiency schemes in the Western Isles, an area with the worst rate of fuel poverty in Scotland.
But TIG said it has had difficulties meeting home insultation standards introduced last year.
It said there were supply chain issues and there have been problems getting the required training to contractors.
TIG said it had been warning of the difficulties for the past nine months, and now faced having to close its insulation department.
The organisation carries out its work on behalf of the islands' local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.
TIG said: "The prospect of witnessing the consequent closure of the insulation section, just as we are about to face the biggest explosion in fuel poverty in our community ever seen, is therefore tragic.
"Worse still, if the UK and Scottish governments rightly decide to massively ramp up insulation and energy efficiency to tackle the cost of living crisis, it remains to be seen if anything substantive will be done in the area of the country which needs it most, at the time most necessary."
The Scottish government said it was disappointing TIG felt it had to go through a redundancy process.
A spokesman said: "Clearly this is very concerning for the affected employees and for those in the local community looking for help to make their homes warmer in the coming months."
He said the new standards were introduced by the UK government, but added that the Scottish government was offering its support to TIG through funding via the comhairle.
Support would also be provided to any employees who lost their job.
The spokesman added: "We hope that TIG will reconsider their decision and work with us to ensure that residents on the Western Isles continue to benefit from good quality and effective energy efficiency work."
The UK government has been approached for comment.